Zimbabwe: Over 20 People Shot in Day 1 of the Zimshutdown Protests - 12 Treated. 5 Serious Cases. Many Afraid to Visit Hospital

document

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) reports that over 26 people reported being shot by the police of which only 12 received medical attention. Of the 12, five cases are very serious, including 4 with bullets still lodged in them.

The Doctors report that the majority of the victims who failed to get medical help stated that they were afraid to leave their homes to seek medical help as they were told that police would be waiting for them at the hospitals.

The victims report that they were shot by the police.

Human rights organisations have condemned the use of live ammunition on protesters by the police.

Of the victims attended to by ZADHR, 2 were from Chitungwiza, 5 from Epworth, 4 Glen Norah, 1 Mabvuku and 1 from Kuwadzana.

Other members of the Forum that attended to victims are Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) which was monitoring the situation through out the country. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) which attended to 12 people who were arrested in dragnet arrests, 9 of them who are from Mabvuku.

Source: Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forumthe Zimshutdow