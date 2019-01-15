Angola: Higher Education System Offers 104 More Courses

Luanda — The Angolan higher education system has won more than 104 courses in 15 private institutions this year, state secretary for Higher Education Eugénio Silva announced Monday in Luanda.

With the introduction of these courses, the higher education network in Angola offers 932 legal courses, of which 640 are linked to 55 private education institutions.

According to the Secretary of State, who spoke at a press conference about the legal framework of higher education institutions and their courses, the Government is working with seriousness, rigor, demand and attention to correct the nonconformities reported in several private education institutions.

He regretted the fact that some institutions have begun their activity outside the law and blames the ministry for its closure until they comply with the legal provisions.

He informed that of the 18 institutions created in 2018, only three did not see their courses approved due to lack of decent conditions for their operation, without, however, announcing which institutions they are dealing with.

Eugenio Silva also said that the ministry will work with the Inspector General to prevent illegal institutions from opening doors this academic year, as well as to teach non-legalized courses.