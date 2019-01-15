Eritrea: Commendable Popular Campaign Activities

Barentu — The popular campaign activities conducted in Shamboko sub-zone cooperation with the residents, members of the defense forces and students have significantly contributed in redressing the environment and in boosting agricultural production. The report was made by Mr. Kahsai Asrat, administrator of the sub-zone.

At an activity assessment meeting held recently, Mr. Kahsai said that due attention will be given to address the unconstructive instances in schools in general and that of low school enrolment of students. Indicating that illegal deforestation activity has been the main deterrent factor for the soil and water conservation activities, Mr. Kahsai called on the resident to strengthen participation in controlling the illegal activities.

The head of Administration and Finance in the sub-zone, Mr. Tareke Abai on his part called for timely tax and rent payment so that the residents could become beneficiaries of equitable social service provisions.

The participants called for organizing regular meetings with the residents to discuss the strengths and challenges in the implementation of the charted out development programs.