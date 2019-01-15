Nigeria: Aigbogun to Release U20 Afcon Final List Next Week

Flying Eagles Head Coach Paul Aigbogun will name his final squad for this year's Africa U-20 Cup of Nations early next week, thenff.com has learnt.

The seven-time African champions, who finished as runners-up at the WAFU U-20 Cup Championship in Lome, Togo in December, have been in a training camp at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for more than two weeks.

Nigeria square up against hosts Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in Group A of the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations taking place 2nd - 17th February 2019.

Officials have informed thenff.com that the Nigeria squad will arrive in Niamey on 27th January, with the team to stay at the Hotel Royal in the Nigerien capital.

Senegal, which defeated Nigeria 2-0 in the final to win the WAFU U-20 Cup, will battle fellow West Africans Mali, Ghana and Burkina Faso in Group B in the Nigerien city of Maradi.

To qualify for the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, the Flying Eagles edged Guinea Bissau on aggregate, before blasting past Mauritania in the final qualifying fixture.