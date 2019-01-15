Nigeria: Ezekwesili Flays PDP, APC Over Insensitivity to Nigerians

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, has again criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

Ezekwesili said instead of embarking on campaigns that would better the lot of Nigerians, both parties were attacking each other over frivolous matters.She spoke yesterday at a stakeholder's meeting with party members and Yaba Market leaders in Lagos.

Ezekwesili, who lamented that Nigeria is now known as world capital of poverty, noted that if elected President she would run an all-inclusive government.

The former Minister of Education cautioned that if the issue of poverty is not taken seriously, it could lead to distabilisation of the country.

"Today we are known as world capital of poverty, we overtook India, a country that is seven times our population by having 87 millions Nigerians living in poverty.

"According to the analysis that produced the result, the number could grow and double as our population grows and double. "One thing that we know in the world of development is that poverty could distabilise any country, even if the world of development did not tell us that theoretically, we could see from what happen in the regions where there is prolific poverty," she stated.