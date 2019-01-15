Angola: Governor of Cunene Discourages Practice of Nepotism, Corruption

Ondjiva — The managers of public offices in the province of Cunene were urged on Monday to avoid practices such as nepotism and corruption, aspects that have hampered the development of the country.

According to the provincial governor, Vigilio Tyova, it is necessary that such practices deserve the repudiation of all, because it is desired managers committed to the interest of the population and the good to serve.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 10 new directors of local government offices, he also advised the new entrants to avoid acts of tribalism.

He also asked the new directors to always take merit, justice, transparency and democracy into account in their daily activities.

Among those sworn in are the directors of the provincial office of Education, Domingos José de Oliveira, of the Office of Institutional Communication and Image, Elsa Leandro, of the Social Action, Family and Gender Equality, Elizeth Kondjasili Mwamelungo, and Transport, Traffic and Urban Mobility, Eloy Ezekiel Lucas.

The governor also installed into Estanislau Calisto Amado (Human Resources), José Mário Katiti (Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland), Lúcia Yolene (Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports) and Paula Jesus Sacho (Integrated Economic Development).

Rosa Maria Nasipweto (Administrative Registries), Teresa de Jesus da Costa (Trade, Industry and Mineral Resources) and the head of the Administrative Management session, the file of the secretary of the government, Germana Ndahambelele were also sworn in.