Sudan: Darfur Visit - Al Bashir Defiant Against Change

Darfur — One day after a demonstration calling for the fall of the regime, Al Bashir visited Nyala today to tell the capital of South Darfur that the protests "will not change the government."

The Sudanese president arrived in Nyala today, greeted by a crowd of supporters. This followed an announcement made yesterday by government vehicles, which roamed the city with loudpseakers calling for people to go out to receive the president. Security has been increased significantly in the region due to waves of protests which have been going on across the country for the past three weeks.

"Sudan has many enemies and those enemies have few people among us who don't want stability and security," said Al Bashir.

Nyala turned into a complete military barracks on Saturday in preparation for the Sudanese president's visit today. A peaceful demonstration took place in the centre of the city on Sunday despite the security services' occupation of the place announced as the starting point of the march. The demonstrators could be heard shouting "peaceful, peaceful against the thieves" and "the people want to topple the regime".

The security services, led by the Popular Security Apparatus beat protestors with batons and used tear gas to disperse crowds. They also allegedly detained over 50 people.

El Fasher

There was also a huge increase in the number of security personnel in the streets of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Sunday. As a result, planned protests did not go ahead.

An activist told Radio Dabanga that larges numbers of masked men dressed in civilian clothes walked through El Fasher market throughout the morning. In addition, security forces of all types were deployed within the market and neighbouring districts.

I was reported by the activists that arrests were carried out before the protest march began. The security forces have already undergone a large-scale campaign of detentions among activists and leaders and opposition political forces in Darfur. This includes Amani Hasabo, the head of the Sudanese Congress Party in North Darfur.