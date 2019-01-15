Angola: School Games - Huambo Win Gold in Basketball

Saurimo — The men's team from Huambo province on Monday defeated the home squad (Lunda Sul) by 25-20, and won the gold medal of the 9th edition of the basketball tournament of the national school games, which take place in Saurimo since fifth January.

The team of Luanda occupied the third position after defeating Malanje by, 26-13.

Benguela province won the women's tournament with a victory in the final over Lunda Sul, 20-17.

Nilton Cuchi, from Luanda province, was considered the best basket thrower of the event when scoring 38 points.

Dilma Samba, from Lunda Sul province, was considered the MVP of the tournament.

The national school games end on Tuesday in Saurimo.

Final classification:

1st Huambo

2nd Lunda Sul

3rd Luanda

4th Malanje

1st Benguela

2nd Lunda Sul