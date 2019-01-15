14 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 1,000 Illegal Immigrants Expelled

Luanda — At least 1,430 foreign nationals were expelled out of the country between January 2 and 9 of this year, representing 360 more expulsions compared to the previous week.

1,427 illegal aliens were repatriated by administrative decision, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and three by judicial decision.

According to the weekly report of the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) distributed Monday to Angop, 333 foreigners were also detained for their stay and assistance in illegal immigration. For the same reasons, nine expatriates were invited to leave the country.

The SME refused to enter the country and re-embarked 30 citizens of different nationalities for the use of another person's safe conduct and false entry visa.

30 nationals were also prevented from leaving the country due to lack of means of subsistence, poor state of preservation of the passport and fraudulently acquired and anomaly of authorization to leave a parent.

