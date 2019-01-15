Angola: Government to Build 12 New Schools in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — At least twelve new schools, eight of seven classrooms each and four of 12 classrooms, will be built this year in the province of Lunda Sul, said the minister of Education, Cândida Teixeira, on Sunday in Saurimo.

The construction of these infrastructures is part of the program created by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, which will benefit all the provinces of the country, in a total of 582 schools, mainly for primary education, in order to reduce the classrooms by regions.

Cândida Teixeira said that it is the Ministry's concern to revert the current situation of the pre-school system so that children enter the normal system of education with some preparation and do not present difficulties.

After visiting some schools, Cândida Teixeira expressed concern about the number of temporary classrooms, ensuring that it will be overcome with the construction of new schools, to ensure better working conditions for teachers and accommodation for students.