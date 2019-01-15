14 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Woman Allegedly Stabs, Kills Police Boyfriend

A Namibian Police sergeant was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend at Ondangwa on Saturday, according to a police statement on Monday.

Sergeant Frieda Shikole of the police's public relations unit in the Oshana region told Nampa on Monday the deceased was identified as 42-year-old Gerhard Endjala.

Shikole said the incident occurred around 18h00 in Ondangwa's Onguta location.

"It is alleged that the two were fighting and the suspect stabbed the deceased to death with a kitchen knife," Shikole said.

Endjala's family has been informed and police investigations are ongoing.

The 42-year-old suspect was set to appear in court at Ondangwa on Monday.

