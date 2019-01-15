14 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Grootfontein Finance Executive Suspended Over Alleged Misconduct

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Shinovene Immanuel

The Grootfontein municipality suspended its finance executive Ileni Hainghumbi on Monday over "serious allegations of misconduct", according to a suspension letter.

Hainghumbi's suspensions comes in the wake of him accusing senior municipal officials of being involved in irregularities at the town council.

The Namibian reported last year how urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga castigated the Grootfontein municipality's leaders for ignoring his directives, and questioned why a junior official was appointed the town's acting chief executive.

The town's acting chief executive, Arnold Ameb, took over last year after former CEO Charles Kariko retired.

Read the full story in the next edition.

Namibia

Ruling Party Youth Solicits Help for Distraught Pensioner

Johannes Nangombe, a pensioner at Mayana village east of Rundu whose house was destroyed by rain and a heavy storm… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.