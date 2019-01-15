Namibia: Grootfontein Finance Executive Suspended Over Alleged Misconduct

The Grootfontein municipality suspended its finance executive Ileni Hainghumbi on Monday over "serious allegations of misconduct", according to a suspension letter.

Hainghumbi's suspensions comes in the wake of him accusing senior municipal officials of being involved in irregularities at the town council.

The Namibian reported last year how urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga castigated the Grootfontein municipality's leaders for ignoring his directives, and questioned why a junior official was appointed the town's acting chief executive.

The town's acting chief executive, Arnold Ameb, took over last year after former CEO Charles Kariko retired.

