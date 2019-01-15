Sierra Leone: Army Colonel Returns to Jail for Sexual Penetration

The Magistrate at Freetown Court No.1, Santigie Ibrahim Sorie Bangura, last Friday, January 11th, 2018, for the second time, refused to grant bail to a military colonel that is under preliminary investigations on allegation of sexual penetration of a 14-year-old child.

Musa Brima Bangura made his maiden appearance last (Monday 7th January) for sexual penetration of a Child Contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offence Act No. 12 of 2012.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Eric A. Deen, alleges that the accused on a date between 18th and 20th July, 2018, at Block B-1, Battalion Barracks, in Freetown, allegedly penetrated a girl below the age of 18 to wit 14 years old.

In her testimony, the second prosecution witness, who is the younger sibling to the victim, told the court that on the day of the incident, the victim asked that she accompany her to the market.

She said on their way to the market, the accused called and pleaded with them to help him do some domestic work at his residence and that they agreed as requested.

She said on the following day, they went to the accused person's residence, who asked them to clean his sitting and bedrooms.

She said her sister later came out of the bedroom of the accused holding a blood stained-tissue. She said her sister told her that the accused had forcefully penetrated her.

The witness continued that the next day her elder sister returned to the residence of the accused and collected his phone, but later returned it.

She testified that she was called to make statement at the Adonkia Police Station.

Meanwhile, at the end of the preliminary investigations, the magistrate has the option, based on evidence, to either send the 47-year-old colonel to the High Court for further trail or discharge him.

The matter was adjourned to Monday 14th January.