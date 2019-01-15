Sierra Leone: 'Professionalism Lacking in the Police Force'

Alhaji Foday B. Turay, poised to improve on police professionalism

Alhaji Foday B. Turay, a presidential nominee to serve as Board Member in the Police Council, has told committee members on Appointment and Public Service that professionalism was lacking in the Sierra Leone Police force.

Turay was reacting to questions posed to him by the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Mathew Nyuma, as to what was lacking in the police force.

The board member emphasised that it would be very important for the police to be professional in the discharge of their duty.

"I do believe they need professional training, and based on my vast knowledge, I will have to zero in on my experience to the council, together with my colleague members, if approved by Parliament," he said.

He said he would be able to execute his plans well as the Police Council was not only responsible for hiring and firing police, but also to looking at policies.

He said inadequate funding, lack of proper housing and political interference were the major setbacks in the Sierra Leone Police force. He said the force needed to be reformed; otherwise, their operations wouldn't be independent.

Turay pleaded for budgetary support to the local Police Partnership Board as they have been serving the country voluntarily.

"When I will be approved, I will have to advocate for such funding and will have to encourage the current architecture to support them."

The other presidential nominees scrutinised include: Dr. Richard Moigbe, Alhaji Musa B. Turay and Musa Mewa to serve as board members- National Minerals Agency.

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. Martin Peter Leo Bassie and Sahr Tamba Nyalloma were nominated to serve as members -Board of Trustees, Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation,

Also, Ing. Georgette Greene and P.C. Sallay Satta Gendemeh were nominated to serve as board members-Sierra Leone Ports Authority and National Commission for Social Actions (NACSA) respectively.

Saidu Alie Lakkoh, Mohamed Kanneh, Zainab Kamara, Malcon Gabriel Kpana and Lucrecia Mbogba were nominated to serve as board members- National Youth Commission and Roland Eben Buck to serve as board member- Tertiary Education Commission.

However, these presidential nominees are expected again to appear before lawmakers in the Well of Parliament for approval or otherwise.