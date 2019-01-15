Mozambique: Chang Should Stand Trial, Says Tomas Salomao

Photo: VOAPortugues

Mozambique's former finance minister Manuel Chang appears in court during an extradition hearing in Johannesburg.

Maputo — Former Mozambican Finance Minister Tomas Salomao has expressed his indignation and disappointment at the involvement of one of his successors. Manuel Chang, in the scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts".

Salomao served in the governments headed by President Joaquim Chissano in the 1990s, first as Finance Minister and later as Transport Minister. He receives part of the credit for stabilising the Mozambican economy in that period.

Salomao later served for ten years as Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). He is currently chairperson of Standard Bank-Mozambique and a member of the Political Commission of the ruling Frelimo Party.

Interviewed by Radio Mozambique, Salomao stressed that a Finance Minister is "the State's treasurer", and so his behaviour should be beyond reproach.

"In his capacity as public treasurer, this minister is absolutely prohibited - I repeat, absolutely prohibited - from using any asset belonging to the public treasury for his personal benefit. That's absolutely forbidden", stressed Salomao.

Salomao though it important that Chang should stand trial for his alleged crimes - though he did not much care in which country the trial would take place.

Currently Chang is in police custody in Johannesburg. He was detained at OR Tambo International Airport while he was on his way to Dubai on 29 December, on the basis of an international arrest warrant from the United States. The US authorities want to extradite Chang to New York, where he faces charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and securities fraud.

Salomao insisted that Chang should be tried "whether in Mozambique, in South Africa, in the United States, or at the Hague (headquarters of the International Criminal Court). He will be tried somewhere. And it's good that he be put on trial, so that this serves as an example and as a reference point, so that this sort of thing is not repeated. Those who dare to act like this should be punished in an exemplary way".

But what was most important, Salomao added, was that the institutions of the administration of justice should work to ensure that stolen money should return to Mozambique.

"What most concerns me, as a citizen of this country", he said, "is that the institutions of justice, after dealing with all those who were involved in this crime and hatched this Machiavellian operation, should, once they have been judged, prove capable of recovering the money that ended up in undue accounts".

"This money, these assets, should be recovered by the public treasury", Salomao stressed.

The question of paying off the debts illicitly incurred in 2013 and 2014, when Chang signed guarantee notes for over two billion dollars of loans from the banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia, was something that could be dealt with later, he said, leaving open the possibility of Mozambique not repaying any of these debts.

After dealing with those responsible for financial crimes, and recovering whatever money could be recovered, "we shall discuss whether Mozambique has anything to pay or not", he said. "Perhaps we shall reach the conclusion that we as a country, we as citizens of this country, have no debt to pay".