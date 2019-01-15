Algeria: President of Republic Receives UNHCR Representative in Algeria

Shaheed Alhafed — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, received Monday the representative of UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Algeria, Hamdi Bukhari, following the end of his duties, in the presence of President of the Sahrawi Red Crescent, Buhbeini Yahya, and assistants of the UN official.

The President of the Republic expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UNHCR and the fruitful work done by its office in Algeria in order to alleviate the human suffering of Saharawi refugees.

For his part, Hamdi Bukhari praised the constructive cooperation and support he received from the Sahrawi authorities and institutions to carry out his noble humanitarian mission.

The UN official had been received by Prime Minister Mohammed Wali Akeik, who expressed the gratitude of the Saharawi authorities to UNHCR for the valuable efforts it exerted to ease the suffering of Sahrawi refugees.

In recognition of his great role in raising awareness about the situyation and humanitarian needs of Sahrawi refugees, the Sahrawi Red Crescent provided a shield of humanitarian excellence to Hamdi Bukhari.