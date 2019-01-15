Mozambique: Terrorists Behead Four in Mocimboa DA Praia

Photo: ISS

Mozambique showing Cabo Delgado province.

Maputo — A terrorist group, believed to be Islamic fundamentalists, murdered and beheaded four people on Thursday night in an attack against the village of Manila, in Mocimboa da Praia district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax", five people were seriously injured in the raid and six houses were burnt down. One of those murdered was the head of the village.

According to a second newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", on the same night, in the neighbouring district of Palma, a peasant couple was attacked just five kilometres from the home of the district administrator. The terrorists hacked the man into five pieces in front of the woman who was left physically unharmed.

The terror caused by this barbaric act was such that people from four nearby villages fled towards Palma town, in search of protection.

On Saturday, a unit of the Riot Police captured four insurgents who were heading for Manguna village, also in Palma. This success was thanks to a man who fled from the gang and informed the authorities of their whereabouts.

The four men detained are reported to be collaborating with the authorities by indicating exactly where other members of the insurgent group can be found in Palma.

About 1,000 people who have fled from terrorist attacks to Ibo district are now in need of emergency assistance, according to the Ibo district administrator, Issa Tarmamade. 450 of these displaced people are in Ibo town and another 620 sought refuge on nearby islands.

"Most of these people came from Macomia district and have been accommodated by relatives and friends", said Tarmamade. "We have had to shelter the others in houses of families who agreed to receive the displaced people. They need a bit of everything, particularly food and clothing".

Despite the good will of Ibo residents, the housing situation is desperate, and the district authorities need other forms of shelter.

The district government launched a movement of solidarity, but the only response so far has come from the Islamic Community of Cabo Delgado, which has donated seven tonnes of food and soap.