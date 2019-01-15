Mozambique: Cahora Bassa Produced More Power Than Planned

Photo: Pixabay

Cahora Bassa dam in Mozambique.

Maputo — Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi river in Mozambique's western province of Tete, produced 1.39 per cent more power in 2018 than planned.

According to a Monday HCB release, production in 2018 was 13,659 gigawatt-hours (GWh). This successful result was due to a gradual improvement in the storage of water in the reservoir behind the dam. This was due to increased inflow of water, and to water management measures taken by HCB, thus calming fears that the dam would have to cut sharply electricity generation because of lack of water.

For 2019, HCB has set a production target of 14,809 GWh.

The company added that the increase in electricity production also results from the modernisation of the dam and power station that is now under way. HCB is implementing a ten year capital expenditure programme of investments in the dam, the power station, the two sub-stations (at Songo and Matamo) and on the transmission lines.

These investments are intended to increase HCB's "technical and operational reliability", and prolong its useful life: the dam and its power station have now been in operation for more than 40 years.

The release adds that the HCB Strategic Plan for 2018-2022 envisages expanding the company's productive capacity, diversifying its business and exploiting new opportunities for investment in the energy sector.

The release notes that the government has extended HCB's right to operate the dam for a further 15 years, as from 2033. This should make viable the planned sale of 7.5 per cent of HCB's shares on the Mozambican Stock Exchange.