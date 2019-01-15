Sudan: President Al-Bashir - Sudan Is Guarded By Its People

Nyala — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that his meeting with people in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur State, was a message to the world that Sudan is guarded by its people and that the people are concerned with security, stability and development.

Addressing a mass rally in Nyala Monday, President Al-Bashir said that there are persons who do not wish stability and security for Sudan, stressing that the one who wants good for his country does not break, do not destroy or loot.

He affirmed that Sudan is united, progressing and secure despite some problems. He acknowledged the existence of economic crisis in Sudan, but the solution is not by burning, looting and breaking.

He lauded the people of Darfur for their steadfastness, stressing that Sudan is rich by its men, resources and wealth.

President Al-Bashir reiterated the government determination to remove all the impacts of war in Darfur and to voluntary return the displaced persons to their home villages and to provide all the requirements of water, electricity and education.

He thanked the countries that have sent high-level delegations and affirmed their stand alongside Sudan.

He asserted that the change of government will not take place by demonstrations, but by the people's will and via ballot boxes in the year 2020.