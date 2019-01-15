Sudan: First Vice-President Briefed On Security Situation in West Darfur State

Khartoum — he First Vice-President.of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh, was briefed on security, political and economic situations in West Darfur State.

The Wali( governor) of West Darfur State, Hussein Yassin Hamad, said in a press statement after his meeting Monday with First Vice - President in the Republican Palace , that he briefed him on the security and stability in the state.

The Wali indicated that the people of the state are supporting peace and stability in the country.

Yassin said that he has briefed the First Vice - President on the implementation of development projects in the state and the preparations for hosting the 29th School Tournament.

The Wali (governor) added that he also briefed the First Vice - President on the relation between the state and neighboring Chad and the openness and communication between the two sides for boosting security and stability in the West Darfur State.