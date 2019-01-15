Sudan: Ambassador Mohamed Atta - Social Media Will Not Limit My Activities

Washington — Sudan Ambassador to Washington, Mohamed Attal-Moula Abbas, said that the Childish moves and attempts to encounter him from some persons in Washington DC will not limit or reduce his movement, but will motivate him to exert more efforts to support Sudan government and President Al-Bashir.

He said in a press statement to SUNA Monday that he will continue to communicate with the American community and US officials for realizing the great message of full normalization of relations with America and the lifting of the name of Sudan from the list of countries supporting terrorism.

On videos circulated by the social media, Sudan Ambassador to Washington stressed that he will not isolate himself and will communicate with the Sudanese community there and will not miss the joys and sorrows of the Sudanese people in the United States.