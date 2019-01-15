Nigeria: INEC Begins Recruitment for 2019 Election

Nigeria's electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has commenced recruitment for ad-hoc positions ahead of the general elections.

Nigeria heads to poll in the next 32 days.

"INEC Registration Area Tech Support and Local Government Area Tech Support Ad-Hoc RECRUITMENT for the general elections is now open," INEC tweeted.

"Shortlisted candidate will provide tech support at the Reg. Areas and Local Government Area."

It further disclosed that interested applicants should "visit: https://t.co/9Y3i2rI9kS"

The 2019 election will kick off with the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16 while governorship and state assembly elections will take place on March 2.

The electoral body will unveil the final lists of the presidential and National Assembly by January 17, 2019, and governorship and state house of assembly lists by January 31, 2019.

The number of registered voters for the 2019 general elections stands at 84,004,084. This is about 15 million more than the figure in 2015 poll which stood at 68 million.