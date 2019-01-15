South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Outline WEF Approach

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday address Team South Africa, which will represent the country at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The President will meet the team, which comprises a diversity of stakeholders from the South African society and economy for a breakfast meeting in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

From 22 to 26 January, Team South Africa will use the annual meeting in Davos to reach out to international partners and investors as part of efforts to position the country favourably to the rest of the globe.

"The pre-WEF breakfast is an opportunity for Team South Africa to develop an integrated approach to South Africa's input into the WEF deliberations and to identify areas of emphasis in presenting South Africa as a desired investment destination and trade partner," the Presidency said on Monday.

The international gathering in the Swiss city will bring together political, business and broader civil society leadership under the theme 'Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution'.

The Davos delegation, led by President Ramaphosa, will be coordinated by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and will include leadership of government, business and labour.

Government will be represented by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Economic Development, Trade and Industry, Public Enterprises, Health, Energy, and Communications.