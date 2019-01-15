Namibia: Ghosts, United in Relegation Dogfight, Tonight

Okahandja — Mired in second bottom spot on four points from a possible 21, Katutura giants Orlando Pirates will have a chance to wangle themselves out of the relegation zone when the misfiring Buccaneers entertain Okahandja United in an MTC Premiership relegation battle at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek tonight.

Both teams are in dire need of points and tonight's match is a definite six-pointer for them. The Ghosts are still licking their wounds following a humiliating 4-2 defeat at the hands of visiting Eleven Arrows last weekend.

The Buccaneers parted ways with head coach and the club's former blue-eyed boy Eric Muinjo following a string of poor results since the beginning of the current campaign.

Former coach Luckey Kakuva was hastily installed as Muinjo's successor but the former Chief Santos midfield general stumbled on his return to the hot seat, as he oversaw another lukewarm display by the misfiring Dolam Boys.

Their opponents are equally in a precarious position. Under-fire coach Woody Jacobs is under tremendous pressure form the club's hotheaded followers that want to see an improved performance from the Garden Town Boys.

United are lingering dangerously in the bottom half on five points from a possible 21 - one spot above basement dwellers Civics (3 points).

Still winless, since their Premiership debut, the boys from the Garden Town will come into the match as slight favourites after their goalless match against Tura Magic away from home last Friday.

Pirates have been dicing with relegation over the last couple of seasons to the extent that the once darlings of domestic football have been bundled out of the "Big Four" bracket by newcomers Tura Magic, and unless drastic measures are effected the Buccaneers could soon have to be content competing in the country's lower tier football leagues.