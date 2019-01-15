Namibia: Geingob to Speak On Economy in United Arab Emirates

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob said he is going to address an event in the United Arab Emirates on Namibia's economy, and not going for an awards ceremony.

The Presidency stated in a press release on Friday that Geingob will depart for the United Arab Emirates' capital, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday for an awards ceremony and innovation event.

"No, I'm not going to an awards ceremony. I'm going to attend a conference for sustainability. They may have their awards, I don't know about them," the president said minutes before boarding the plane on Saturday.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation reported Geingob's departure comments over the weekend.

"I am going to address a big conference on Namibia's economy [and] investments. Usual stuff," he stated.

State House spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said in a statement that Geingob was invited to attend the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards ceremony and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The president is expected to depart for Abu Dhabi on 12 January, and will be on standby to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to attend to a pending meeting with president Kabila," he said.

Hengari added that Geingob was invited by Abu Dhabi's crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

"Currently in its 10th year, the Zayed Sustainability Prize awards in health, food, water and energy will take place under the theme 'Industry convergence: accelerating sustainable development," he said.

Namibia's business ties with the United Arab Emirates have attracted controversy in the past years.

These include the cheap sale of diamonds to Dubai by the state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia), and the controversial phosphate mining pushed for by Omani billionaire Mohammed al Barwani.

Geingob will be accompanied by energy minister Tom Alweendo, environment minister Pohamba Shifeta and economic planning minister Obeth Kandjoze.

The Namibian asked Hengari on Friday whether Geingob or his officials will meet business people linked to phosphate mining.

"We usually provide a recap of key meetings at the end of every visit," he responded.

The presidency did not indicate when Geingob and his delegation would return to Namibia.