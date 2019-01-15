Namibia: FIFA Steps in to Quench NFA Strife - New Executive Committee Set As a Condition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) this week announced that it will appoint a normalisation committee for the Namibian Football Association (NFA).

This comes after a recent visit by a FIFA delegation to Namibia during which it observed that 'there are two factions within the NFA that are irreconcilable and that this situation is adversely affecting Namibian football as a whole. The normalisation committee will be drawn up by FIFA in consultation with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and relevant Namibian stakeholders.

The mandate of the normalisation committee will end no later than 31 May 2019 and includes the following tasks: To run the NFA's daily affairs; To ensure that the members of the NFA whose executive committees are out of mandate organise and conduct the relevant elections; and Once elections have been held at member level, to organise and conduct elections of a new NFA Executive Committee.

The normalisation committee will also act as an electoral committee and none of its members will be eligible for any of the open positions in the elections.