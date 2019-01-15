Namibia: Spyl Solicits Help for Distraught Pensioner

Mayana — Johannes Nangombe, a pensioner at Mayana village east of Rundu whose house was destroyed by rain and a heavy storm recently, yesterday received assistance in the form of 25 zinc sheets to rehabilitate his destroyed house.

Cash & Carry general dealer in Rundu heeded the call for help by the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) leadership in Kavango East by donating the zinc sheets.

"I feel happy and blessed," Nangombe said.

"God is powerful. That day I thought it was going to be tough for my family but here are young people giving us a helping hand - we thank God for them," Nangombe said.

"Don't get tired of helping those in need, don't stop here, continue the good deeds to assist those that need a helping hand especially in a time of need. I appreciate the support," Nangombe told the youths who lobbied for his aid.

"When we heard of the destruction caused by rain at this homestead, we came to visit the family and see their needs and went out to look for any kind of help through our office. We got assistance from Cash & Carry in Rundu that provided the 25 zinc sheets and maize meal to aid the family," said Anselm Marungu, SPYL regional secretary for Kavango East.