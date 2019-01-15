15 January 2019

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Spyl Solicits Help for Distraught Pensioner

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Muyamba

Mayana — Johannes Nangombe, a pensioner at Mayana village east of Rundu whose house was destroyed by rain and a heavy storm recently, yesterday received assistance in the form of 25 zinc sheets to rehabilitate his destroyed house.

Cash & Carry general dealer in Rundu heeded the call for help by the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) leadership in Kavango East by donating the zinc sheets.

"I feel happy and blessed," Nangombe said.

"God is powerful. That day I thought it was going to be tough for my family but here are young people giving us a helping hand - we thank God for them," Nangombe said.

"Don't get tired of helping those in need, don't stop here, continue the good deeds to assist those that need a helping hand especially in a time of need. I appreciate the support," Nangombe told the youths who lobbied for his aid.

"When we heard of the destruction caused by rain at this homestead, we came to visit the family and see their needs and went out to look for any kind of help through our office. We got assistance from Cash & Carry in Rundu that provided the 25 zinc sheets and maize meal to aid the family," said Anselm Marungu, SPYL regional secretary for Kavango East.

Namibia

Army Evicted From Private Shooting Range

The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) has been ordered to vacate a private shooting range in the district of Rehoboth after… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.