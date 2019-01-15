Namibia: 10-Man BA Regain the Lead

BLACK Africa went back to the top of the MTC Premiership log with a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Young Brazilian at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

All the goals came in an exciting first half, and then, playing with 10 men for most of the second half after Emilio Martin was sent off for a second bookable offence, BA held on for a valuable victory against the hard-running southern team.

The match got off to a hectic start with attacks and counter-attacks and it wasn't long before Dynamo Fredericks put BA ahead when he rounded off a fine attack by McCartney Naweseb.

The Brazilians, however, immediately struck back when Emilio Martin was dispossessed and Wayne Esterhuizen scored from close range.

BA regained the lead midway through the first half after another impressive run by Naweseb which was finished off by Derl Goagoseb.

Young Brazilian, spurred on by their enthusiastic fans, refused to give up and Esterhuizen once again scored when he ran onto a pass by Bryan Bantam to beat BA's outrushing keeper Ndisiro Kamayanda and put the ball into an empty net.

BA, however, regained the lead shortly before half time when a stunning long range shot by Immanuel Heita hit the back of the net.

The Brazilians suffered a blow just before the break when goalie Theofelus Amunyela was injured and had to be replaced by defender Christinus Windstaan, but BA also suffered a setback when Martin received his second yellow card for a foul early in the second half and they had to complete the final 40 minutes with a man down.

BA's defence, however, stood firm, as the intensity dropped off in the hot conditions, and they managed to hold on for a victory, which puts them at the top of the log on 19 points - two ahead of second-placed Mighty Gunners.

BA coach Paulus Shipanga was a relieved man after the match, saying that the hot conditions had a detrimental effect on the game.

"It was our first game of 2019 and one of those games that you couldn't really plan. It was difficult, we even got a red card which made things worse, but all in all we got the three points. The heat was a huge factor and I had to make certain replacements, because my guys couldn't handle the heat and I think the NPL should look at that because we can't produce good football in these conditions."

Young Brazilian's coach Tolla Julius congratulated his players on a good effort.

"It was our first game in Windhoek and I'm proud of my players, they gave a very good performance. We played BA in a pre-season friendly in Keetmanshoop, but now it was our first match in Windhoek and they came with a stronger team and beat us 3-2. My guys came up a bit short, but we are working hard to improve our game. So far its going well, we are trying our best and I'm happy with the support we received here in Windhoek," he said.

Despite the defeat, Brazilian remain fifth on the log on 11 points from eight matches.

Pirates' woes deepen

Orlando Pirates' woes, however, deepened when they lost 4-2 at home to Eleven Arrows in the late match on Sunday.

Arrows took the lead through a fine volley by Abram Tjahikika on 39 minutes, but Pirates equalised through a great strike by Victory Gaseb early in the second half.

Tjahikika restored Arrows's lead with a shot from the edge of the box on 65 minutes, but Pirates immediately struck back when Meraai Swartbooi equalised from the penalty spot after a handball in the box.

Arrows, however, showed more determination and came back strongly as they dominated the final stages of the match.

Josef Nghifindwako put them ahead with a great solo goal, shrugging off a few half-hearted tackles, while Martin Shimaneni sealed their victory when he latched onto a long ball to put it into an empty net.

The victory sees Arrows moving four places up the log to sixth position on 10 points, while Pirates are second last on four points from seven matches.

They face a crucial match against fellow strugglers Okahandja United (five points from eight matches) at the Sam Nujoma Stadium tonight and another defeat will certainly increase the pressure on new coach Lucky Kakuva, who just recently took over the hot seat after Eric Muinjo was fired towards the end of last year.