Liberia: 'Let's Unite to Meet Our People's Expectations' - Pres. Weah

President George Weah has called for increased collaboration and coordination among the three branches of government in order to successfully tackle challenges facing the country and meet the expectation of the Liberian people, a release has said.

According to the release, the President spoke on Monday, January 14, 2019, during the opening of the second sitting of the 54th Legislature in Monrovia.

He reminded lawmakers that the government was elected by the people, and is therefore under obligation to deliver on their expectations and meet their aspirations.

Weah said government can only succeed in bettering the condition of the people and transforming the country into a modern nation when there is collective effort and cooperation among those entrusted with national authority.

"We must therefore work together to ensure that we deliver on the expectation of our people in all sectors of public service, particularly in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, peace, security and agriculture," the President said.

He commended lawmakers for the level of work done during the first sitting, but called on them to increase their effort this year so as to pass on critical bills pending before that august body.

The President also called on lawmakers to strengthen their cardinal responsibilities--oversight, representation and lawmaking-- in order to keep the national governance process on course and towards consolidating peace, security, development and prosperity.

President Weah reemphasized the pivotal role of the legislature in the country's democratic system, stressing that 2019 would be a "very crucial year" for his government in terms of consolidation of peace and taking Liberians out of poverty.