Liberia: LCC to Host Seminar On Remediating Risk of Child Labor

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) in collaboration with two international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Verite and Winrock Intentional, is expected to conduct a two-day workshop on identifying and reducing the risk of child labor in commercial enterprises beginning January 23-24, 2019, at the head office of the LCC on Capitol Hill, in Monrovia.

According to an LCC press release, the workshop is being offered free of charge and is in response to increasing pressure faced by companies to ensure that they are operating ethically and sustainably.

This workshop will be the first of its kind to be offered by the LCC and its partners; it will help participants to better understand the definition and legal framework on child labor, safe youth empowerment, and provide tools to help businesses identify where they allegedly may have a risk of child labor in their supply chain.

The press release, signed by LCC President J. Wendell Addy, presents methods and tools for reducing the risk of child labor, including supply chain mapping, model anti-child labor policies, age-verification in recruitment and selection, complaints' process, methods for investigating complaints, and model codes of conduct and supplier/contractor agreement on child labor.

The LCC's release further said this training is particularly relevant for those who work for companies operating in sectors with a high risk of child labor in Liberia (including agriculture and fishing, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism).

The workshop will be highly relevant to those companies who sub-contract work or source products, materials or services from suppliers, the release further indicated, noting that the training will help companies reduce their exposure to legal challenges and reputational damage that could potentially occur if the business is associated with child labor. Most importantly, the workshop will provide guidance to ensure that companies are operating in ways that enhance society.