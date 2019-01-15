Nigeria: Atiku Campaigns in Ondo, Accuses APC, Buhari of Plotting to Rig Elections

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Monday took his campaign to Ondo State, warning that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari are planning to "steal votes."

Mr Abubakar, who had at an earlier campaign in Ekiti State promised to create jobs and fight insecurity, said the APC was not campaigning but was instead planning to subvert the will of the people and rig the elections across the country.

The former vice president who spoke at a rally in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said voters in the state should go out to vote on election day but must stand to defend their votes.

"We are here today talking to you, we are communicating with you, but APC and Buhari and not talking to you. They want to steal your votes, that is why they are not campaigning," he said.

"Don't allow them to do what they did in Ekiti, Osun and even in Ondo states. I want to appeal to you to vote and ensure your vote counts."

He said the APC had failed Nigeria as the country has become the world headquarters of poverty, adding that there is no country as poor as Nigeria today, citing reports of international agencies.

"They promised to restore security, but today we have insecurity in the North-West, North-East, North-Central and everywhere in the country," he said.

"They promised to create jobs, they have lost more than 10 million jobs. They stole your jobs.

"Another thing is to restructure this country so that you can be in charge of your resources, you can be in charge of your development, you can be in charge of your education, and be in charge of your health. It is very important."

The presidential candidate further said that restructuring is the only solution to the myriad of problems confronting the nation, saying with restructuring Nigerians would take charge of their health and other areas of the economy.

Other speakers at the campaign rally were the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, and Senate President and Director-General of the Presidential campaign organisation, Bukola Saraki.

They called on the Ondo State voters to ensure a change of government in the coming elections because of the alleged failure of the APC-led government.

But the APC has debunked the claims of Mr Abubakar, saying its presidential candidate has already launched his campaign in Akwa Ibom State and would tour other parts of the country.

"We are not working by the programme of the PDP, the APC has its own programme," Alex Kalejaye, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ono State. said.

"The APC candidate went to Bauchi where he pulled an unprecedented crowd, he is expected in Delta State, so it is not true that we are not campaigning as alleged by the PDP presidential candidate."

Mr Kalejaye noted that his party was speaking to the electorate on what it has achieved and what it plans to do, expressing confidence that the people would again vote for the APC in the coming elections.