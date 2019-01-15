15 January 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Awarded 22,7 Percent 'Cushioning Allowance'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tendai Rupapa

Government has with immediate effect directed that civil servants be awarded a 'cushioning allowance' of between 22,7 percent and 5 percent per month on a sliding scale between January and March.

According to the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Dr Sekai Nzenza, the intervention will not affect the ongoing negotiations between Government and its workers for a cost of living adjustment.

"This once off payment is meant to mitigate against the erosion of disposable incomes. It must be noted that this is a Government offer and not a negotiated intervention," said Dr Nzenza in a statement.

"Henceforth, negotiations for cost of living adjustments (COLA) will commence, leading to the comprehensive 2019 April review, and thereafter annually every April."

More to follow...

Zimbabwe

Social Media Blocked as Protests Continue

Harare and Bulawayo were largely deserted Tuesday as the country-wide protest called by labour unions and… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.