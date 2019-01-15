South Africa: Trio Remanded in Custody for Possession of Suspected Stolen Stock

press release

A trio that was nabbed in the early hours on Friday, 11 January 2019, was remanded in custody for seven days upon appearance before the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on Monday, 14 January 2019.

The accused; Nthabiseng Modisane, 24, Gopolang Modisane, 28 and Sello Letsholo, 48 were arrested after police in Ventersdorp stopped a white delivery bakkie near Derby for a search. During the search, the police found 28 sheep worth R56 000.00 at the back of the delivery vehicle. The accused were arrested for possession of suspected stolen goods after failing to give proper account for the possession.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that the sheep that have since been handed to the lawful owner, were stolen from a farm in the vicinity of Vryburg.

The North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo applauded members for their vigilance that led to the arrest of the accused and that the action will contribute towards reduction of serious crimes including stock theft.