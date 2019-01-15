Ghana: Dagbon Chief Warrior, Sub Chiefs Arrive in Yendi for Yaa-Naa Andani's Funeral

Tamale — Kumbun-Naa Abu Iddirisu, chief warrior of the Dagbon kingdom yesterday headed to Yendi, capital of Dagbon on horseback accompanied by his entourage and swarms of harmlessbees, for the funeral rites of the late overlord of Dagbon Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II.

The Kumbun-Naa whose presence at the funeral is significant made a brief stoppage in Tamale and Moin before proceeding to the Dagbon capital Yendi.

All businesses and shops along the routes the Kumbun-Naa and his delegation passed were locked in reverence to the passage of the chief warrior.

The entire business centre came to a standstill as everybody rushed to the principal streets to catch a glimpse of Kumbun-Naa and his high powered entourage.

All government workers along the route temporarily abandoned work and poured onto the street to also witness the historic event.

Pregnant women and women in their menstruation were advised to stay indoors until the chief warrior and delegation pass through the town.

Information available to the Ghanaian Times from Yendi indicated that many of Dagbon sub chiefs have been trooping to the place for the funeral.

Basharu Dabali spokesman of the Andani youth in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times said many of them were in Yendi performing their traditional duties at the funeral.

The Kampa-Kuya -Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani in a radio announcement called on the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to put adequate security measures on all roads leading to Yendi, adding that adequate security was needed to be put in place to ensure all those who wished to perform the funeral did so without any hindrance.

He entreated everybody to feel free to come and pay their last respect to the late overlord of Dagbon.

Meanwhile the Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko told Ghanaian Times that adequate security personnel had been deployed to Yendi.

"A heavy combined team of the military and police personnel have been dispatched for the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa," he stated.

The Committee of Eminent Chief under the chairmanship of Otumfuo Osei Tutu drafted a road map to peace in Dagbon which was signed by representatives of the Abudu and Andani gates and presented to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo at the Jubilee House.

Under the road map the Abudus were given December 14th to 28th last year to perform the funeral of the late Yaa-Naa Mahammudu Abdulai which they have concluded.

The Andani gate were expected to have started the performance of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani's on the 4th of this month but it did not take off due to traditional challenges, however, it commenced on the 11th.

The funeral of late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani, was again temporarily halted due to sporadic gunshots that erupted on Thursday night and Friday over a misunderstanding over some tradition norms.

Two persons were officially confirmed dead while 22 others sustained various degrees of gunshots wounds in the hostilities.

Several houses near the Gbewaa Palace were also set ablaze in the unfortunate shooting incident that nearly stopped the funeral.

However, the security personnel stationed in Yendi were up to task as they managed to restore law and order.

The restoration of calm paved way for the Andani royal family to bounce back with the performance of the funeral as they shaved the hairs of the children and grandchildren of the late overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Andani.