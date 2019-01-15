Ghana: Cop, 2 Others Nabbed for Robbery

A policeman and two others who claimed to be National Security operatives have been arrested by the police for allegedly robbing a man of GH¢5,640.00 at Spintex in Accra.

Lance Corporal Nathaniel Akomeah, with the National Formed Police Unit, Richard Boateng and Francis Amoako were arrested on Saturday by the Director-General in charge of Special Duties of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) Rev David Ampah-Benin.

An accomplice escaped and the police have mounted a search for him.

The police retrieved from the culprits one Super pistol and an amount of GH¢5,640.00 they robbed from their victim, Emmanuel David, after he had withdrawn money from an ATM at the Ring Road Central branch of a bank.

A police source told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, stating that the suspects were in police custody assisting in investigations.

According to the police source, the Commissioner was on his way to the Palace Mall on the Spintex Road, when a taxi cab signaled him to stop.

The source said the vehicle of the Commissioner stopped, and the victim reported to him that some people on board a red Toyota Corolla car with registration number GE 340-18 had robbed him of money which he withdrew from a bank at the Ring Road Central.

The police source said that, COP Ampah-Benin and his assistants on board his official vehicle chased and arrested them at the Coca Cola Roundabout on the Spintex road.