Ghana: Police Arrest Houseboy of Murdered Public Affairs Manager

Tema — Police have picked up, Christian Adjei, 22, in connection with investigations into the death of Mrs. Josephine Asante, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of Tema Port.

Adjei, who is the houseboy of the deceased and resident in her house, was detained by the police on Sunday to assist in investigations.

The Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Joseph Benefo Darkwah, said to unravel the missing links surrounding the case some crack members of the homicide squad have been invited from the Police Headquarters to help in the investigations.

He said the investigations would be extended to cover all possible areas that would help uncover those behind the unfortunate incident.

According to the police, Mrs. Asante was stabbed to death on Saturday night at her home in EMEFS Hill View, near Afienya.

She was believed to have been attacked by someone who tracked her while she was returning from a senior staff party held at the company's club house at Community 6 in Tema.

The police said the assailant after stabbing her in the room, locked it up, removed the bunch of keys and threw it on the compound.

The body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood was discovered by her child on Sunday morning when he opened the doors, the police said.

This was after he waited for her to come to wake him up to prepare for church service as usual, but she never turned up. Several knocks on her door elicited no response but the son accidentally discovered the bunch of keys after a while and on opening the door saw his mother's body lying in a pool of blood.

He raised an alarm which drew scores of neighbours including co-workers to the scene.

The police said though the deceased had her laptop computer, phones, jewellery and other items in the room the attacker did not steal any of them.

The body of the deceased had been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue in Accra for preservation and autopsy.