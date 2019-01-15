Ghana: Elon University Students Donate to Sokode-Etoe

TWENTY-SEVEN students from the Elon University in North Carolina, USA have donated a large consignment of school supplies and an amount of GHȻ17, 000 to the Sokode-Etoe in the Ho municipality.

The donation, which was in support of educational projects in the community, was presented when the students paid a goodwill visit to the Sokode-Etoe.

The leader of the visiting delegation, Professor Brain Digre said that they were highly impressed by the community's commitment to providing education to its children even in the midst of scarce resources.

Professor Digre, who has been enstooled Togbe Dake I of Sokode-Etoe said that relations between the university and the community would be sustained for their mutual benefit.

Togbe Fiakorku III, chief of the area said at a durbar held in honour of the visitors that the community was united and poised for development.

He expressed gratitude to the Elon University for the support to Sokode-Etoe over the years and said that the bond between the community and the university would definitely benefit generations yet unborn.

Captain George Nfojoe, former Member of Parliament for Ho Central, entreated children at Sokode-Etoe to take advantage of the support from the Elon University and study diligently towards a bright future.

Every year, visiting students from the school provide cash and other materials to support school projects in the community.

There have been cordial ties between Sokode-Etoe and the American university for the past 18 years, when the then Ho DCE, Captain George Nfojoe invited them over to the community.