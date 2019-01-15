South Africa: More Reports of Assault Cases and Domestic Violence-Sophiatown Police Arrests Suspects

press release

Since the introduction of specialised units to deal with drug-related problems in Sophiatown policing areas including Westbury, Bosmont and Newclare , police have arrested thirty-four (34) suspects on cases related to domestic violence and assault since the beginning of this year. Thirteen of these suspects were arrested at the weekend and they will be joined by other seven (7) suspects who were arrested for possession of drugs when they appear at the Sophiatown Magistrate Court today (14 January 2019) .

Operational activities and response to complaints has improved due to increased deployements in the area and several other successes that were achieved includes eight (8) other suspects that were arrested for business breaking, housebreaking and theft . Three illegal liqour outlets were also closed.

Police are urging the community to report any suspicious circumstances especially people who are driving aimlessly and suspected to be involved in illicit business. For any information, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the local police station at 011 670 6300 may be contacted at all hours.