South Africa: Two Suspects in Court for Hijacking

press release

Yesterday, two suspects aged 16 and 18 years appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court for car-jacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The case was remanded until 21 January and they were remanded in custody.

It is alleged that on 13 January 2019 at 20:25, an e-hailing taxi driver received a request trip from Musa Dladla to Inanda area. He proceeded to the mentioned place where he noticed two males who flagged him down. The driver picked them up as they requested him to do so. One passenger sat in the front seat while the second passenger sat at the back seat.

While he was driving to Inanda, he was allegedly pointed with a firearm by the suspect who was at the back and was ordered to drive them to Lindelani area and not to Inanda as they requested. As they were driving towards Lindelani, the driver saw a police patrol van who stopped them. The driver informed the police officers of what happened and the officers searched the suspects.

They found a firearm on one of the suspects and four rounds of ammunition on the other suspect. Both suspects were arrested and charged with hijacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.