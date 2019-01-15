South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Thanks New Constables

press release

On Monday, 14 January 2019, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addressed 594 newly trained police constables who will be deployed to police stations and units across the province. The enthusiastic and passionate constables completed their basic training at the SAPS Academy in Tshwane late last year and arrived in the province before Christmas. On their arrival the Provincial Commissioner deployed them at hotspots across the province to beef up capacity to police festive season operations.

"Please ensure that you maintain the discipline we have witnessed during your festive season deployment and always do what you were taught during your training if you want to grow within the organisation. Always be reminded of the constitution of this country because it makes provision for our presence in society and treat the community with respect for we exist because of them," said Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi.

During his address at the SAPS Academy in Chatsworth yesterday, Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi thanked the new constables for working tirelessly during the festive season and for sacrificing time away from their families to serve the citizens of the province. Before informing them that they will be enjoying a two week period of rest that is owed to them, prior to reporting for duty at their new posts, the Provincial Commissioner encouraged them to always abide by the Code of Conduct of the South African Police Service and to explore the many career opportunities within the organisation.

"Show restraint no matter how much you are provoked and do not be discouraged by those that show a lack of appreciation for your attempts to help them. Maintain your current levels of fitness and physique by exercising and eating healthy as it is vital to our success as an organisation," he added.