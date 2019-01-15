South Africa: Three Suspects in Court for Rape

press release

On 14 January 2019, three men aged between 34 and 40 appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates Court for rape. It is alleged that on 9 January 2019, a 25-year-old female was hitchhiking on the freeway when a bakkie stopped next to her and offered her a lift. The driver allegedly promised to take her to her destination. Instead he drove to his place of residence in Malvern. He then phoned his two friends and they arrived. They allegedly raped the victim repeatedly and she was later dropped off at a service station in Chatsworth.

She then went to a police station where she reported the incident. A case of rape was opened and assigned to the Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation. Swift police action led to the arrest of three suspects and they were taken into custody. They were charged for rape and placed before court.