South Africa: SANDF Member in Court for Alleged Job Scam

A member of the South African National Defence Force is appearing before the Court of Military Justice this morning in connection with an alleged job scam.

The warrant officer was arrested by the Military Police on Friday during a sting operation.

"The SANDF would like to reiterate that no corrupt activities by any member, no matter the rank, will be tolerated in this organisation," SANDF said.

In a separate case in 2017, a man who claimed to be a colonel in the SANDF trafficked young males and females between the ages of 18 and 30 from KwaZulu-Natal under the false pretence of employment in the force.

The 300 young prospective job seekers were found stranded in Wonder Park' northern Pretoria. The Department of Social Development was roped in to help them.