South Africa: Wasps Confirm Willie Le Roux Exit At End of Season

Cape Town — English club Wasps have confirmed that Willie le Roux will leave the club at the end of the current season.

The news was confirmed on the Wasps website on Tuesday.

"It's always disappointing to lose players of such quality but this is professional sport and there isn't much you can do about it. There are a number of factors that play a part in players' decisions to move on and unfortunately these guys have opted to move onto pastures new for 2019/20," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

"Willie joined Wasps at a time when he wasn't a part of the Springboks side and since making the move here, he has rediscovered his form and shown that he is a world-class player which in turn has seen him restored to the national side, going on to make over 50 appearances. We'd like to place our thanks on record to Willie for his great service to the Club over the past two-and-a-half seasons."

Le Roux, who has been linked with a return back to South Africa, thanked the club.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wasps and would like to thank everyone involved with the Club for their support. I'll continue to give my all till the end of the season in the Black and Gold," he said.

Source: Sport24