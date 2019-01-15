15 January 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Taxi and Truck Collision Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Madiba Park — One man was killed and four other children injured this morning when a minibus collided head-on with a truck on Marabe Street in Madiba Park, Polokwane.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 15h55 to find the minibus and truck in the left-hand lane of the road.

On closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man lying trapped inside the minibus. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

Four other children were injured in this incident. They were treated and thereafter transported privately to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on ER24.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.