South Africa: Taxi and Truck Collision Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

Madiba Park — One man was killed and four other children injured this morning when a minibus collided head-on with a truck on Marabe Street in Madiba Park, Polokwane.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 15h55 to find the minibus and truck in the left-hand lane of the road.

On closer inspection, paramedics discovered the body of a man lying trapped inside the minibus. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

Four other children were injured in this incident. They were treated and thereafter transported privately to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.