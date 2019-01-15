Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 26 Persons in Sokoto

Gunmen have killed 26 people in Gandhi district Rabah local government of Sokoto State.

According to reports, the attack occurred on Sunday evening and the attackers, who arrived the villages of Warwana, Tabkin Kwasa and Dutsi riding motorcycles, opened fire sporadically.

Daily Trust quoted the state commissioner of Police, Murtala Mani as confirming the incident.

Mr Mani, who briefed the press on Monday, told journalists that additional reinforcement have been deployed to the area to complement the efforts of other security agents in apprehending the attackers.

Gandhi district was similarly attacked in July, last year, resulting in the death of several persons.

Many of the villages were razed during the July attack.

The traditional ruler of Goronyo, one of the villages Muhammadu Aliyu told reporters that many have been forced to leave the area due to the activities of the bandits.

He also said some of those killed included the village head of Tabannin Gera and their Chief Imam.

Mr Aliyu told the Daily Trust that "the attackers were not the usual bandits who used to attack us, kidnap people or rustle animals."

He said over two hundred farmers have abandoned farming in his village because of threats by the bandits.

He said over 70 people were kidnapped in 17 villages under his district in the past two years and that they paid more than N100 million as ransom.

Governor Tambuwal visits

Meanwhile, Aminu Tambuwal, the governor, has halted his campaign for the elections, due to the attacks.

Mr Tambuwal had arrived Goronyo town for a campaign rally of the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP), but simply told the gathering of the attack and asked for prayers for those who died.

He also visited the area on Monday to offer condolences.

Bandits attack in Sokoto and Katsina States are seen as a spill over of bandits' attacks in nearby Zamfara State.

Zamfara have been battling with insecurity for over three years and residents say measures taken by carrying out special operations by the Nigerian military is forcing the bandits to relocate to neighbouring states.