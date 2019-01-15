Tunisia: UGTT, Govt to Negotiate Civil Service Pay Deal On Tuesday

Tunis/Tunisia — UGTT and government delegations will meet on Tuesday afternoon to negotiate a civil service pay deal, said Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union Sami Tahri.

Tahri told TAP the meeting will take place as the labour union is gearing up for January 17 general strike.

No agreement had been struck, he emphasised. The government failed to put forward any concrete proposal at a meeting which Prime Minister Youssef Chahed had on Monday evening with UGTT SG Noureddine Tabboubi.

The strike cannot be called off in the absence of an agreement with the government and such a decision is made solely by the Administrative Committee.

The labour union will defend civil servants' interests to the last, Tahri said. The strike will be followed by an Adminisrative Committee meeting to decide on a range of escalation measures.

A rally will be held at Mohamed Ali square in Tunis, while similar events are scheduled across the country.