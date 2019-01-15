South Africa: Rapper Riky Rick Is Curating the First Annual Cotton Festival and It Looks Lit

Johannesburg — Rapper Riky Rick announced on Tuesday that he will be curating the full local line-up for the first annual Cotton Fest taking place in Johannesburg next month.

First revealed on his social media late last year, this inaugural one-day festival was created to merge both established and upcoming / underground SA talent onto one combined platform, while offering a safe and high energy space to experience both music and fashion.

Mainly set to showcase the diversities while fusing the gaps within the various hip-hop sounds and local movements, the Cotton Fest will not only bring together and unite over 80 unique acts divided over 2 stages but will also celebrate fashion in its various spheres.

This first of its kind curated event will be limited to only 5000 tickets and will take place on Saturday, 2 February at the The Station in Newtown.

COTTON FEST INFORMATION:

Date: Saturday, 2 February 2019

Venue: The Station (Carr Street & Nelson Mandela Bridge, Newtown, JHB)

Time: Doors open 11:00

Price: R150 (Now available at Webtickets)

Source: Supplied