15 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Rapper Riky Rick Is Curating the First Annual Cotton Festival and It Looks Lit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Johannesburg — Rapper Riky Rick announced on Tuesday that he will be curating the full local line-up for the first annual Cotton Fest taking place in Johannesburg next month.

First revealed on his social media late last year, this inaugural one-day festival was created to merge both established and upcoming / underground SA talent onto one combined platform, while offering a safe and high energy space to experience both music and fashion.

Mainly set to showcase the diversities while fusing the gaps within the various hip-hop sounds and local movements, the Cotton Fest will not only bring together and unite over 80 unique acts divided over 2 stages but will also celebrate fashion in its various spheres.

This first of its kind curated event will be limited to only 5000 tickets and will take place on Saturday, 2 February at the The Station in Newtown.

COTTON FEST INFORMATION:

Date: Saturday, 2 February 2019

Venue: The Station (Carr Street & Nelson Mandela Bridge, Newtown, JHB)

Time: Doors open 11:00

Price: R150 (Now available at Webtickets)

Source: Supplied

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.