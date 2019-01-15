South Africa: 'Nobody Saw Anything' - Cape Town Girl, 9, Still Missing After a Month

Little Linathi Titshala, 9, disappeared from Delft, Cape Town a month ago and has still not been found, authorities said on Tuesday.

"There is nothing. Nobody knows anything, nobody saw anything, no one has any information about whether she left the house of her own will or was taken," said Western Cape Missing Persons Unit chairperson Candice Sobotker.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed they were still looking for the child.

Linathi went missing on the morning of December 16 and was last seen in Cork Tree Street, Thubelitsha, at about 10:00.

She also answers to Nomnqindi.

She is understood to have been on her way from her grandmother's house to her mother's home in Cork Tree Street, only three doors away.

Linathi was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a grey top with laces at the back and black slippers.

Sobotker started the missing persons unit in 2017 after the gruesome discovery of the late Courtney Pieters, 3, whose killer was eventually given two life sentences.

She said that Linathi's grandmother discovered the girl was missing in the afternoon and her disappearance was reported in the evening. Her unit only found out at noon the following day.

"The [critical] 24-hour period had passed. From that day we searched right through the entire holidays," she said, explaining that she rarely got time off.

"We had the dogs there (at her home). The SAPS K9 unit, forensics and an X-ray machine were at her house and are now busy with the bush."

She said that people had likely not seen or heard anything the day of the disappearance because they were busy with holiday celebrations.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigating officer, detective Constable Nomabandla Kolweni, on 084 498 0696 or Delft police on 021 954 9000.

