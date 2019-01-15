South Africa: Medical Interns Set to Speed Up Service Delivery

A total of 109 medical interns have joined various health facilities in the North West province for practical training.

The new medical interns were welcomed by Health MEC Madoda Sambatha during the orientation held at Klerksdorp Hospital.

Sambatha said the new entrants would fill the gap in the health department and assist in delivering service to patients.

"The provincial health department is in need of additional health professionals and the presence of new health officials will help speed up health service delivery in the province," said the MEC.

The medical interns were deployed to health facilities in Bojanala District (22), Ngaka Modiri Molema District (17) and Dr Kenneth Kaunda District (70) from 1 January 2019.

The new staff members went through an in-depth orientation on the health care system, and procedures that are pertinent in executing their duties.

Sambatha said he will work hard to create an enabling environment for the benefit of health professionals and patients.

"I am not going to accept that a patient has no bed. Patients do not admit themselves. They are admitted by health professionals who clearly prescribe the level of health care service, intervention and ultimate admission.

"It is the responsibility of management of the hospital to make sure that the beds are available during the time of need, including necessary medical tools to make work of health professionals easier to execute," he said.

The MEC also welcomed the arrival of community service doctors, allied community services such as pharmacists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, radiologists, speech audiologists, dieticians, psychologists, and community service nurses.