South Africa: SAPS Recruitment Closes On Friday, Youth Urged to Apply

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Francois Beukman, has urged matriculants keen on careers in law enforcement to apply at their nearest police station before the Friday, 18 January deadline this week.

"Matriculants who wants to make a contribution to their community and serve to achieve a safer South Africa are encouraged to apply to become trainees within the South African Police Service (Saps)," Beukman said in a statement.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 30, who are in possession of a grade 12 certificate and have the necessary fitness levels should make use of SAPS's first 2019 recruitment opportunity.

"We need dedicated, motivated and energetic young people, who want to make a difference to the crime situation in the country, and who will lead by example," Beukman said.

In the statement, Beukman said the committee fully supports the strict vetting criteria and psychometric testing used by SAPS to establish if applicants are suitable for the job. Aspiring police members must have no links to criminality and fit the profile of a career law-enforcement officer.